Harris (HRS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Harris (NYSE:HRS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

Get Harris alerts:

HRS stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Harris has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harris will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Harris by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harris by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Featured Article: Index Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.