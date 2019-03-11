Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,314 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,469. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $110,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 11,423 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.73 per share, with a total value of $499,527.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,560.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/hartford-financial-services-group-inc-hig-holdings-boosted-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.