Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

HIG stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Julie Richardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,527.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,560.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/hartford-financial-services-group-inc-hig-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-bank-of-australia.html.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.