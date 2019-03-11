Hasbro (HAS) PT Lowered to $103.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $106.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 406,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,765. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

