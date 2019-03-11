Haydale Graphene Industries (HAYD) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD) were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.03). Approximately 217,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the average daily volume of 31,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

In other news, insider Raymond (Ray) John Gibbs sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £20,480 ($26,760.75).

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, through its subsidiaries, sources, handles, functionalizes, and processes nanomaterials with a suite of prototyping and analytical equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Resins, Polymers and Composites; and Advanced Materials.

