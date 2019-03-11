HC Wainwright Analysts Give General Moly (GMO) a $1.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GMO opened at $0.26 on Thursday. General Moly has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

Get General Moly alerts:

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.