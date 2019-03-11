Head to Head Contrast: Federated Investors (FII) and Morningstar (MORN)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Federated Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Federated Investors pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Morningstar has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Investors has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Morningstar and Federated Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Investors 0 6 1 0 2.14

Federated Investors has a consensus target price of $27.14, suggesting a potential downside of 7.30%. Given Federated Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Investors is more favorable than Morningstar.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and Federated Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 17.94% 18.47% 11.40% Federated Investors 19.40% 29.33% 17.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Federated Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of Morningstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Federated Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morningstar and Federated Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.02 billion 5.01 $136.90 million N/A N/A Federated Investors $1.14 billion 2.59 $220.29 million $2.39 12.25

Federated Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Morningstar.

Summary

Federated Investors beats Morningstar on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. The company offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; investment management solutions, which include Morningstar Managed Portfolios, the strategist models on third-party managed account platforms, as well as services for institutional asset management, asset allocation, and manager selection; institutional asset management services for asset management firms, broker-dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web-based investment planning system; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. It also provides Morningstar Enterprise Components, a set of tools and capabilities that builds customized Websites or enhances existing solutions; Morningstar Research, which includes equity research and manager research; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides new issue and surveillance ratings and analysis for structured credits, as well as operational risk assessment services; Morningstar Indexes, a set of investment indexes; workplace solutions, such as retirement advice and managed accounts, fiduciary services, and custom models; a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions; equity and manager research, and credit rating services; and institutional asset management, asset allocation, and manager selection services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

