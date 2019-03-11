Head-To-Head Contrast: LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) vs. Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals -8,513.18% -69.28% -61.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals $900,000.00 82.75 -$65.98 million N/A N/A

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LogicBio Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.14%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 593.43%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than LogicBio Therapeutics.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology. Its drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase III clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma; and which is in Phase Ib monotherapy trial in multiple tumor types for the treatment of refractory solid tumors, as well as IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. The company is also developing IDRA-008 apolipoprotein C-III gene target for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; nucleic acid chemistry compound for renal target; and IMO-9200 for treating non-malignant gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, it is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to license, research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical compounds from its nucleic acid chemistry technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.