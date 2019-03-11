Head to Head Review: PotNetwork (POTN) & Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PotNetwork and Quest Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics $7.53 billion 1.52 $736.00 million $6.31 13.37

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than PotNetwork.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PotNetwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PotNetwork and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics 9.77% 15.23% 7.35%

Volatility & Risk

PotNetwork has a beta of 9.44, indicating that its stock price is 844% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PotNetwork and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Diagnostics 1 8 9 0 2.44

Quest Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $102.06, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Dividends

Quest Diagnostics pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. PotNetwork does not pay a dividend. Quest Diagnostics pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats PotNetwork on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Capital Venture Co., engages in the research, development, and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. It also engages in the pre-owned auto dealership business. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as SND Auto Group Inc. and changed its name to PotNetwork Holdings, Inc in March 2017. PotNetwork Holdings, Inc is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

