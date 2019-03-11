Head-To-Head Survey: Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) and Petroteq Energy (PQEFF)

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Petroteq Energy does not pay a dividend. Patterson-UTI Energy pays out -47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy -9.66% -1.98% -1.28% Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Patterson-UTI Energy and Petroteq Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy 0 6 13 0 2.68 Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus price target of $20.73, indicating a potential upside of 62.49%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Petroteq Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy $3.33 billion 0.82 -$321.42 million ($0.34) -37.53 Petroteq Energy N/A N/A -$15.11 million ($0.24) -1.41

Petroteq Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Patterson-UTI Energy. Patterson-UTI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petroteq Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Petroteq Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a drilling fleet of 295 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah. Petroteq Energy Inc. also designs and develops a blockchain-power supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

