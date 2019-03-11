Hexcel (HXL) PT Set at $80.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) received a $80.00 price target from BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $69.77 on Friday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $255,085.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,235,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 142,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 76,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hexcel by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

