HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 Navistar International Corp (NAV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navistar International by 1,317.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 752,772 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Navistar International by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,366,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after buying an additional 471,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Navistar International in the third quarter valued at $8,351,000. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the third quarter valued at $7,700,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Navistar International in the third quarter valued at $6,538,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAV opened at $33.66 on Monday. Navistar International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.32.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Navistar International had a net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Navistar International Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Navistar International news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $93,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,383 shares in the company, valued at $90,292.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAV shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Navistar International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 Navistar International Corp (NAV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/hhm-wealth-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-8000-navistar-international-corp-nav.html.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.