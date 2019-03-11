HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.06 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Stock

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $107.09 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

