HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,893 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5,148.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 137,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $97.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.09.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

