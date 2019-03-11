Home Depot (HD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/27/2019 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $190.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $194.00 to $192.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $205.00.

2/27/2019 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2019 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $200.00 to $208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Home Depot was given a new $194.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2019 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2019 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Home Depot outperformed the industry in the past year. The company continued its five-year long trend of beating earnings estimates in third-quarter fiscal 2018. Moreover, it has delivered positive sales surprise in eight out of the last nine quarters. Results gained from strength in both professional and do-it-yourself categories. It also benefits from positive customer response for assortments as well as enhancements to drive integrated shopping experience. The company is witnessing strength across store operations as well as digital portals, which reflect strong customer demand in the home improvement markets. Backed by solid year-to-date performance, the company raised its earnings and sales forecast for fiscal 2018. However, the company saw tough comps comparisons in the fiscal third quarter owing to impacts of hurricane-related sales gains in the prior year. Higher supply chain and transportation costs also continue to hurt margins.”

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $182.44. 3,864,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,639. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Get Home Depot Inc alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 41.66%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $279,359,000 after buying an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.