Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 56.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 92,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $167.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

