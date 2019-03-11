Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,610,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,576,000 after buying an additional 562,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 474,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.41. 4,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,058. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

