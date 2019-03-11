HSBC Cuts Centrica (CNA) Price Target to GBX 120

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target trimmed by HSBC from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Centrica from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered Centrica to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Centrica from GBX 176 ($2.30) to GBX 174 ($2.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 129.18 ($1.69).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 121.35 ($1.59) on Friday. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 119.71 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 221 ($2.89).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%.

In other news, insider Iain C. Conn acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £123,000 ($160,721.29). Insiders bought 100,231 shares of company stock worth $12,329,964 over the last three months.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

