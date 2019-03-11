Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,623 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Columbia Sportswear worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 573,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,378,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward S. George sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $592,219.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,599.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 22,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $2,367,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,919 shares of company stock worth $8,651,940. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $100.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.06 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Macquarie set a $118.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

