Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 9,890 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of L3 Technologies worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3 Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

NYSE LLL opened at $208.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. L3 Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $158.76 and a twelve month high of $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.81%. L3 Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on LLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 9,890 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/hsbc-holdings-plc-sells-9890-shares-of-l3-technologies-inc-lll.html.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.