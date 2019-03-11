Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Receives $41.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 345.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,650,000 after acquiring an additional 362,237 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. 20,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,107. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

