Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,399 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,720,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,403,000 after purchasing an additional 128,943 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 45,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 754,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 517,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $7,575,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,950,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,851,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,338 shares in the company, valued at $480,219.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Marvell Technology Group to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.69 to $25.18 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

