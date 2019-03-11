Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 6,739 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,195,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,118,000 after acquiring an additional 310,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,077,000 after acquiring an additional 555,253 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $798.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.88.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

