Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $3.22 Million Position in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,867,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 613,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,760,000 after acquiring an additional 125,484 shares during the period. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $449.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.28, a P/E/G ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.12. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $478.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $515.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $3.22 Million Position in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/hudson-bay-capital-management-lp-takes-3-22-million-position-in-mercadolibre-inc-meli.html.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.