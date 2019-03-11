Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 18,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $249,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 667,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 171,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

