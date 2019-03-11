Ibex Investors LLC Has $8.63 Million Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 155.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the quarter. Noble Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Noble Energy worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Noble Energy by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 2,271.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBL opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $379,149.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBL has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.17 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 24th. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

