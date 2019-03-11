Ibex Investors LLC Sells 21,991 Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC)

Ibex Investors LLC cut its holdings in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,991 shares during the quarter. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 52.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 76.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AOBC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $16.50 to $15.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $543.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.16. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

