Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 324,462 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Illinois Tool Works worth $81,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12,441.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,820,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,888,000 after purchasing an additional 830,998 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 749,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 725,039 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,290,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,004,489,000 after purchasing an additional 528,550 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.51. 13,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,219. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $171.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $14,502,393.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,798.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,806,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,037 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,729 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-holdings-boosted-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.