Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1%. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

