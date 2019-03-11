Informa (INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 850

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INF. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 885 ($11.56) price objective (down from GBX 950 ($12.41)) on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Informa to a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 868.54 ($11.35).

INF stock opened at GBX 723.60 ($9.46) on Friday. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 624.50 ($8.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 773 ($10.10).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.05. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

