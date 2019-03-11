Innealta Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 192,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11,670.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,910.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,555 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,036,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,850,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,707,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $21.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

