Insider Buying: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Director Charles L. Adair purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,944. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.23. 1,385,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.17. Darling Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $853.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.24 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $290,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

