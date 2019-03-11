Insider Buying: FGL Holdings (FG) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Director Timothy Martin Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.41. 47,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,076. FGL Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. FGL had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Research analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FGL in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FGL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FGL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in FGL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,381,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FGL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,939,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,519,000 after purchasing an additional 259,511 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FGL by 17.6% in the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in FGL by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,327,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,241 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

