Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (AYX) CFO Sells $7,831,696.59 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 109,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $7,831,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 26th, Kevin Rubin sold 68,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $5,200,640.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $576,895.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $573,410.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $506,770.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $72.00 on Monday. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Alteryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alteryx to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alteryx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alteryx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alteryx by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alteryx by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

