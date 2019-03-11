Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Insider Sells 347 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) insider Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $35,130.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COR traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.78. 344,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,182. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.89 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,131,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

