Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) VP Sells 2,647 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $528,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.52. The company had a trading volume of 531,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $267.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,988,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,930,000 after buying an additional 200,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,521,000 after buying an additional 153,989 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,545,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after buying an additional 1,251,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,455,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

