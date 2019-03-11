Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $1,580,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $2,449,650.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $1,600,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $1,600,700.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.31, for a total transaction of $1,593,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total transaction of $809,200.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total transaction of $1,575,400.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $2,356,500.00.

On Monday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $1,558,400.00.

On Thursday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $2,226,900.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $155.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 106.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,252 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

