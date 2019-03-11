Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Director Sells $1,810,500.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,810,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 14th, Martin Babinec sold 4,836 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $234,884.52.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $1,382,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $1,303,500.00.

Shares of TNET opened at $59.76 on Monday. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,385.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/insider-selling-trinet-group-inc-tnet-director-sells-1810500-00-in-stock.html.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.