INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (IKTSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

IKTSY traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

