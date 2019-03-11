InterXion (INXN) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterXion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.38.

NYSE:INXN opened at $62.96 on Thursday. InterXion has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). InterXion had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that InterXion will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of InterXion by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of InterXion by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in InterXion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth $5,930,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

