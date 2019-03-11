Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 115,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of PBP stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

