Investors Sell Amgen (AMGN) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on strength during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $71.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $129.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.21 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Amgen had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Amgen traded up $3.27 for the day and closed at $184.14Specifically, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

