Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Insider Mark G. Currie Sells 275,000 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) insider Mark G. Currie sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $3,646,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 577,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
IRWD stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.20.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wood & Company assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,476 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.
