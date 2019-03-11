Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Insider Mark G. Currie Sells 275,000 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) insider Mark G. Currie sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $3,646,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 577,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IRWD stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.20.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wood & Company assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,476 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Insider Mark G. Currie Sells 275,000 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/ironwood-pharmaceuticals-inc-irwd-insider-mark-g-currie-sells-275000-shares.html.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.