iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Position Increased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 450.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 866.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,084,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,416,494,000 after buying an additional 17,110,866 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,992,256,000. Edelman Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 17,839,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,834,000 after buying an additional 217,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,855,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,684,000 after buying an additional 531,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,189,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,243,000 after purchasing an additional 727,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 234,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,695. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $129.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

