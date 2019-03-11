Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $108,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9,075.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,876,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,040,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 371,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,179,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $131.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In other news, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total value of $999,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,821,147.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $585,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

