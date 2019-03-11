Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Holdings Raised by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,006. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.48 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 28.09%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

In related news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $251,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $143,534.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,837.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,027 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

