JD.Com Inc (JD) Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in JD.Com by 454.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,369,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in JD.Com by 1,314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,246,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,936 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in JD.Com by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,080 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,830,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JD.Com by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,170,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -901.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $46.31.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

