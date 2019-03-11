John A. Fallon Sells 10,000 Shares of Insulet Co. (PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director John A. Fallon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Insulet stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,840.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insulet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “John A. Fallon Sells 10,000 Shares of Insulet Co. (PODD) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/john-a-fallon-sells-10000-shares-of-insulet-co-podd-stock.html.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.