JOYN Advisors Inc. Buys 2,145 Shares of Dana Inc (DAN)

JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 683.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Dana by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 423.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 177,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dana by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 304,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dana by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 447,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price objective on Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Shares of DAN opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Dana had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

