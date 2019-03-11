JOYN Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

JOYN Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,615,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,971 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 659,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,156,000 after purchasing an additional 650,815 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,418,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3,518.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 388,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 377,292 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,842,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $56.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

